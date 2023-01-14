Gold rates today at record high after soft US CPI data. Will momentum continue?

According to commodity market experts, gold rates are ascending across globe after soft US CPI (Consumer Price Index) data, which pulled down dollar index towards 7-month low. Experts went on to add that the US inflation growth for December 2022 logged smallest annual growth since October 2021, which fueled speculation about US Fed slowing down its stance on interest rate hike. This also pushed gold price rally on the weekend session. They went on to add that if gold price sustains above ₹55,600 then we may see next round of appreciation in the yellow metal and MCX gold rates may go up to ₹57,700 levels in this next round of gold price rally.

