Gold rates today at ₹3000 below its life-time high. Buy or wait for more dip?2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:04 PM IST
- Silver rates today have support placed at ₹61,500 levels and resistance around ₹67,400 levels say experts
Gold rate today: On penultimate day of stock market holiday for Holi 2023 in Indian markets, gold price remained range-bound as investors await final outcome of the US Fed's FOMC meeting scheduled from 21st to 22nd March 2023. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April expiry ended ₹7 lower at ₹55,762 per 10 gm on Monday, which is around ₹3,000 below its life-time high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm. Silver price ended ₹19 lower at ₹64,330 levels on Monday.
