Gold rates today at 3000 below its life-time high. Buy or wait for more dip?

According to commodity market experts, gold price today is in the range of $1,835 to $1,860 per ounce levels whereas it is next hurdle is placed at $1,890 levels. On the lower side, next support for the yellow metal is placed at $1,810 per ounce levels. On MCX, gold price has immediate support placed at ₹55,000 levels whereas its next support is placed at ₹54,600 levels. On the upper side gold rate today is facing resistance at ₹56,000 while it is facing next hurdle at ₹56,800 to ₹57,000 levels.