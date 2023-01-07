Gold rates today close to life-time high. Will it climb to a new peak?4 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 06:17 AM IST
- Gold rate today: Job growth in the US slowed in December, which supported an upside move in gold prices, believe market experts
Gold rate today: After logging near 14.30 per cent rise in 2022, yellow metal price continue to rally for 10th week in a row. In the week gone by, gold future contract for February 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) logged 1.38 per cent weekly gain and finished at ₹55,730 per 10 gm levels. However, in international market, gold prices surged around 2.36 per cent in the week gone by and closed at $1,865 per ounce levels.
