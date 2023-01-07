Gold rates today close to life-time high. Will it climb to a new peak?

Gold price outlook, major triggers

Asked about the gold price outlook and major factors that may dictate the yellow metal price in near term, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "As for the price outlook, gold has an immediate hurdle at ₹56,191 per 10 gm mark — its record high, and prices need to sustain above the same to continue with their ascent. Even as the bias remains positive, prices look a bit stretched, where the precious metal is likely to find support at ₹54,500 per 10 gm mark in the coming days. The direction for gold next week shall be steered largely by the US CPI data for December and the trend of the dollar index."