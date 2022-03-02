Gold rates today drop after jumping 1,100 per 10 gram, silver rates slip

“We expect gold and silver prices to remain positive and any decline in the prices would be an opportunity for buying at lower levels. Gold could test $1970 per troy ounce and silver could also test $26.20 per troy ounce in the upcoming sessions. Gold has support at $1922- 1908, while resistance at $1955-1970 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25.20-24.84, while resistance is at $25.88-26.20 per troy ounce. In rupee, gold has support at ₹51,358–50,900, while resistance is at ₹52,075–52,334. Silver has support at ₹66,983- 65,786 while resistance is at ₹68,913–69,646," he added.