Gold rates today drop for fifth day in a row, down over ₹1,000 this week2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 10:14 AM IST
- Fed’s aggressive stance to tame inflation has weighed on gold
Gold prices remained weak in domestic markets, sliding for the fifth day in a row. On MCX, gold futures were down at ₹50838 per 10 gram after rising to nearly ₹52,000 at the start of the week. Silver futures edged higher to ₹57,304 per kg. In international markets, gold slipped as US inflation data boosted possibility of another jumbo-sized Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,660.10 per ounce.