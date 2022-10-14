Gold rates today drop for fifth day in a row, down over 1,000 this week

“Silver has been taking cues from both gold and industrial metals that have been trading with a weaker bias. On the price action front $ 18.60/oz would act as a good support. A break below the support would bring further selling. The reversal of the current corrective move might happen only if the bulls succeed in keeping it above $20/oz. Till the said support resistance holds we expect a range bound move in silver prices." Kotak Securities said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}