Gold rates today edge higher to near all-time highs, silver jumps1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM IST
- In India, domestic gold prices have rallied nearly ₹7,000 in past four months
Gold edged higher in Indian markets today and hovered near all-time highs, tracking an uptick in international prices. On MCX, bullion futures were up 0.15% to ₹56,745 per 10 gram, after hitting new peak of ₹56,850 on Friday. Silver futures rose 0.6% to ₹68,970 per kg.
