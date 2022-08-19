Gold rates today fall again, down over ₹1,000 this week, silver slumps2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 05:35 PM IST
- Rising US dollar and bond yields is hurting gold prices, say analysts
Listen to this article
Gold and silver prices remained weak in India amid a pullback in global rates. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.2% to ₹51,501 per 10 gram while silver futures slumped 1.4% to ₹55,640 per kg. The yellow metal has fallen over ₹1,000 this week amid renewed firmness in US dollar and bond yields. In global markets, gold was down 0.3% to three-week low of $1,753.84 per ounce, extending losses to the fifth straight day, weighed down by a stronger dollar and rising US bond yields.