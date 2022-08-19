Gold rates today fall again, down over 1,000 this week, silver slumps

"Hints of more interest rate hikes from the recent US Fed meeting minutes and a sharp recovery in the US dollar sent gold prices to three-week low levels. In the key London spot market, prices have corrected more than 2.8 percent so far this week. Optimistic economic releases from the US took the US dollar to a near one-month high, denting the appeal of nonyielding assets like gold. However, in the domestic market, a weak rupee that pulled back from its recent highs restricted major liquidation pressure," said Hareesh V, Head of Commodities at Geojit Financial Services.

