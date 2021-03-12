Gold and silver prices edged lower today in Indian markets as a rally in risk assets took some shine off precious metals. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.3% to ₹44,731 per 10 gram while silver declined 0.5% to ₹67,177 per kg. In Thursday's truncated session, gold prices edged 0.11% higher while silver advanced 0.2%. MCX was closed for the morning session on Thursday due to a public holiday.

MCX gold has support at ₹43,450 and resistance at ₹45,420, says domestic brokerage Geojit.

In global markets, gold rates edged lower but were up more than 1% for the week as US benchmark bond yields pulled back from recent highs. Spot gold today was 0.2% lower at about $1,718 an ounce. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

"Gold prices continue to be on the bearish trap as long as it $1780 caps the upside. However, a direct drop below $1660 would trigger further liquidation pressure in the metal. Immediate upside turnaround point is seen at $1820," Geojit said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver rates were flat at $26.11 an ounce but were up 3.5% for the week.

"For silver, a direct break above $26.50 is required to continue recovery upticks. Else, prices could correct lower but breaking $23.40 would extend major bearish momentum," Geojit said.

MCX silver has resistance at ₹68,800 and support at ₹64,400, the brokerage said.

However, gold ETFs continued to see outflows, putting pressure on the precious metal. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.5% to 1,055.27 tonnes on Thursday.

Asian markets were mostly higher today after Wall Street set new highs overnight. Market sentiment got a boost after key bond sales went smoothly in US, easing concerns about another possible spike in yields. Risk assets found fresh momentum with US approving the massive stimulus package and President Joe Biden aiming to have all American adults have vaccine by May.

"Also weighing on gold is general progress on vaccination front which has improved growth outlook. Gold may continue to sway along with US dollar however a sharp rise is unlikely unless bond yields correct sharply or there are fresh positive triggers," Kotak Securities said in a recent note. In August last year, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 in Indian markets, triggered by safe-haven demand amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank pledged to step up the pace of bond purchases to keep a lid on bond yields. (With Agency Inputs)

