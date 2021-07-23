Gold rates today fall, down 1,000 in five days; silver edges higher

In global markets, gold rates edged lower today amid a stronger US dollar. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,803.33 per ounce and was set for first weekly decline in five. The precious metal is down about 0.4% so far this week. The US dollar index today hovered near 3-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holder of other currencies.

