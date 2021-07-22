Gold rates today fall for 5th day, silver rates drop

Gold prices remained weak for fifth day in a row as futures on MCX fell 0.2% to ₹47478 per 10 gram. Silver rates also skidded to ₹67101 per kg. Gold futures had dropped 0.66% in yesterday's truncated session on MCX while silver rose 0.83%. MCX gold has support at ₹46,850 and resistance at ₹48,400, say analysts. Trading on MCX was closed during the first half on Wednesday due to a public holiday.