Gold rates today fall for fourth day in a row. Check latest prices2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 10:22 AM IST
- Gold traders remained cautious ahead of US inflation data
Gold prices remained weak today with MCX futures edging lower to ₹50,891 per 10 gram as the precious metal declined for the fourth straight day. Silver futures were flat at ₹57,335 per kg. Domestic gold rates have dropped over ₹1,000 in past four days. International gold prices were steady at $1,670.20 per ounce as traders remained cautious stance ahead of a key US inflation data scheduled later today. A stronger reading would be negative for gold, say analysts. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $18.95 per ounce.