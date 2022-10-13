Gold rates today fall for fourth day in a row. Check latest prices

“ Gold prices await bigger triggers from US CPI inflation data which is to be released today as the expected data is lower at 8.1% compared to 8.3% last month. This can keep Gold prices in supportive range as any lower number in inflation will guide the dollar index lower and help gold prices raise higher. On the other hand any rise in inflation beyond or around 8.5% shall add pressure to gold prices as Fed in next meeting shall have more reasons to raise rates higher and maintain hawkish tone," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.