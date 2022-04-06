Gold rates today fall for fourth day in a row in Indian markets

“The dollar index and U.S. bond yields rise after Federal reserve Governor Lael Brainard said that she expects methodical rate hikes and rapid reductions to the central bank’s balance sheet to bring U.S. monetary policy to a more neutral position. After her statement, the dollar index crossed 99 marks again while the benchmark 10-year bond yields crossed 2.55% and put pressure on gold & silver. However, talks of more economic sanctions on Russia by western countries and higher global inflation pressures are supporting precious metals at lower levels," he added.

