Gold rates today fall from 3-month highs, silver drops

Gold and silver prices today fell on profit-taking after the recent rally. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.4% to ₹52,287 per 10 gram after rising to three-month high in the previous session when it had jumped above ₹52,600. Silver futures fell 0.5% to ₹58,507 per kg. In global markets, gold slipped today as investors remained cautious ahead of US inflation data that will be released today evening. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,792.33 per ounce, after hitting edging above $1,800 in early trade.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}