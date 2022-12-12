Gold rates today fall from 9-month highs, silver prices drop2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 10:23 AM IST
- US inflation data and Fed policy are due this week and gold traders likely to remain wary ahead of the announcements
Gold rates in India fell today after rising to near 9-month highs in the previous week. On MCX, gold futures slipped 0.3% to ₹54,121 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.4% to ₹67,781 per kg tracking softer global rates. The yellow metal had hit a 9-month high of ₹54,400 on Friday.