Gold rates today fall from 9-month highs, silver prices drop

“The interest rates in the US is still not at its peak. The Fed may continue to hike rates well into 2023 as the inflation is still at 8% level, and far off the target of 2%. Other global central banks hiking rates may also restrict gold price rally. Also, in a scenario of rising dollar, it is less likely that gold would be able to make much headway to higher levels. But a moderation in central bank rate hikes could be beneficial for the yellow metal. But that be sometime from now," Emkay said in a recent note. (With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}