Gold rates today fall further, down 2,500 from highs in just two days

Gold and silver fell today in Indian markets after a selloff in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.35% to ₹52,570 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.8% to ₹69,039 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slumped ₹1,500 per 10 gram while silver about ₹2000 per kg. On Wednesday, gold had hit an ₹55,200 at intraday highs. In the global markets, gold extended losses today as risk sentiment improved following indications that Ukraine was ready for a diplomatic solution with Russia.

In global markets, spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,982.31 after dropping 2.9% on Wednesday, the most since January 2021. Prices touched $2,070.44 on Tuesday, just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020. Equities also showed strength today although analysts warned the rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal as risks remain.

Oil prices also regained some footing, having fallen more than 12% on the previous session as United Arab Emirates pledged to support hiking oil output to ease mayhem in energy markets.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey ahead of planned talks today with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba for what will be the first meeting between the two since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

“Global equity markets showed solid strength and profit taking was seen in safe-haven assets. The dollar index also plunged more than 1%. However, global inflation concerns, geo-political tensions and lower growth prospects could support precious metals at lower levels," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

(With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}