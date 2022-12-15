Gold rates today in India fall sharply from 9-month highs, silver slumps2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- Gold prices in India had crossed crossed ₹55,500 per 10 gram earlier this week
Precious metal prices fell sharply in India after US Federal Reserve hiked rate last night and signalled more hikes next year. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.6% to ₹54,352 per 10 gram while silver slumped 1.7% to ₹68,145 per kg. Earlier this week, the yellow metal had hit a nine-month high when rates crossed ₹55,000 per 10 gram in Indian market.