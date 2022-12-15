Gold rates today in India fall sharply from 9-month highs, silver slumps

“US Fed hiked rates by 50 bps along expected lines to take the target Fed funds rate range to 4.25-4.50%. The Dot plot which indicates Fed members' expectations of future rate hikes indicated median expectation for Fed funds rate by 2023 end at 5.13%, compared to 4.63% in September. Policy stance is still not sufficiently restrictive yet. Pace of rate hikes is not the most important question. Where the terminal rate would be and how long the policy would remain restrictive i.e. how long elevated rates would persist are more important," IFA Global said in a note.

