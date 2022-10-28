Gold rates today fall sharply, silver tumbles2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 05:50 PM IST
- A stronger US dollar put pressure on gold rates today
Domestic gold prices fell sharply today, tracking a sharp decline in global rates as the US dollar rose. Bullion futures fell 0.5% to ₹50,494 per 10 gram after remaining rangebound in past couple of sessions. Silver dropped 0.75% to ₹57,848 per kg. In international markets, gold fell 1% to $1,648.46 per ounce as the dollar index rose 0.3%, eroding the appeal of rival safe-haven bullion. Spot silver fell 1.9% to $19.20 per ounce, while palladium shed 0.9% to $1,924.66.