Gold rates today fall sharply, silver tumbles

In a note, Kotak Securities said: "Last week, comment by Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly signalled towards possibility of some debate among Fed officials over whether to slow down aggressive rate hikes after the November meeting. She said Fed should avoid putting the economy into an "unforced downturn" by raising interest rates too sharply, and its time to start talking about slowing the pace of the hikes in borrowing costs. This added to bets that future interest rate increases could come in smaller increments to achieve the Fed’s target neutral rate though the Fed seems set to again lift its benchmark rate by 75 basis points at the November policy meeting. Still, both investment and speculative demand have been declining as latest CFTC report showed speculators switched to net short positions of 20,633 contracts in COMEX gold in the week ending October 18 while SPDR Gold holdings stand at 31-month low of 928.39 tonnes."