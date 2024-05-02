Gold rates today: Gold price jumps as Powell downplays rate hike buzz in US Fed meeting, US dollar rate dips
Gold rate today is in uptrend as Jerome Powell has downplayed US Fed rate hike buzz in the US Fed meeting on Wednesday, say experts
Gold rate today: Extending the Wednesday evening rally on yet another session, gold price today witnessed strong buying interest during the commodity market's opening bell. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rates today (June 2024 expiry) opened upside at ₹71,278 per 10 gm, around ₹550 higher from its previous close. In the international market COMEX gold price today is up by more than 0.75 percent and it is quoting around $2,328 per troy ounce.
