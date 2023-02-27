Gold rates today hover near 2-month low on strong dollar, US Fed rate hike fear

Gold rate today: On account of strong US dollar and hawkish US Federal Reserve amid rising US inflation concerns, gold prices continue to remain under sell off pressure and hover around 2-month lows. Gold price today opened lower in domestic market at ₹55,397 per 10 gm and went on to hit further lower levels in early morning session. The yellow metal price corrected in international spot market as well and made intraday low of $1,806.78 per ounce in morning deals on Monday session. However, US dollar rate continued to remain strong on US Fed interest rate hike speculations. After witnessing some profit booking in early morning session, Dollar Index regained its lost ground and added 0.03 per cent and hit 105.190 levels.

