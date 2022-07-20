Gold rates today in India down at one-month lows2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM IST
- The recent strength of US dollar has put pressure on gold prices
Listen to this article
Gold prices in India struggled near one-month lows amid global weakness in the precious metal. Gold MCX futures were at ₹50,369 per 10 gram while silver contracts rose 0.2% to ₹55,834 per kg. Gold rates, according to analysts at Kotak Securities, have weakened lately also as selloff in commodities have intensified on back of demand concerns and firmer US dollar.