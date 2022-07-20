Gold rates today in India down at one-month lows

“The US dollar fell in last few sessions amid debate about pace of Fed’s rate hike but continues to remain supported by safe haven buying amid global growth worries and expectations that Fed may lead other central banks in monetary tightening. ETF outflows also shows lack of investor interest despite lower prices. Gold has stalled near $1700/oz level after the sharp sell-off in last few days. However, a sustained rise is still difficult as outlook for US dollar still remains firm," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.