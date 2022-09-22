Gold rates today in India fall to 7-month lows after Fed rate hike

Gold and silver prices in India fell today in tandem with a drop in international prices. On MCX, gold futures were near 7-month lows of ₹49,321, down 0.25%, while silver fell 0.4% to ₹57,059 per kg. In global markets, spot prices of gold fell 1% to $1,656.97 per ounce, buffeted by a strong dollar and firm bond yields after US Federal Reserve overnight increased interest rates by another 75 basis points and signalled more hikes. US Treasury two-year yields, which closely track the Fed rates, rose further above 4% to the highest since 2007.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}