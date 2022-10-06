Gold rates today in India jump to highest in one month. Why prices are rising

“The markets will also be closely watching Friday's employment situation report for September from the Labor Department. However, strength in global oil prices and geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine are supporting safe-haven buying in precious metals. Gold has support at $1712-1698, while resistance is at $1740-1751. Silver has support at $20.48-20.20, while resistance is at $20.95-21.10. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹51,420-51,240, while resistance is at ₹51,880, 52,050. Silver has support at ₹60,150-59,440, while resistance is at ₹61,480–62,110," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

