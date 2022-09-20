Gold rates today in India near lowest in 6 months but silver prices gain

“COMEX gold trades marginally higher above $1685/oz supported by pause in the US dollar and bond yields amid positioning ahead of central bank decisions. Fed’s 0.75% rate hike has been factored in and market players are now assessing possibility of a surprise move. While some believe there is a possibility of a bigger hike, we believe that the Fed may maintain the pace given signs of improvement in inflation situation. Amid reduced expectations of a surprise move by the Fed, gold and other commodities have edged up and could see some extended gains," Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

