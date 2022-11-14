Gold rates today in India rise to highest in nearly 3 months, silver jumps2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 02:47 PM IST
- Lower-than-expected rise in US inflation helped lift gold prices
Gold prices in India were near 3-month highs, tracking gains in international markets. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.5% to ₹52,601 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 1% to ₹62,212 per kg. In international markets, gold rates eased slightly to 1,760 an ounce after hitting three-month highs. Last week, the yellow metal had posted its biggest weekly gain since March 2020 last week, after signs of cooling US inflation lifted hopes that the Fed could be less hawkish on rate hikes.