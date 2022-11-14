Gold rates today in India rise to highest in nearly 3 months, silver jumps

“Last week COMEX gold rose 5.54% and closed at $1,769.4/oz amid decline in US headline inflation and uncertainty in US mid-term elections. Owing the re-pricing of the rate hike curve, US 2 year and 10-year treasury yields fell 31 bps in the previous week, underpinning the non-yielding yellow metal. The rise in price has prompted investors to return to gold as indicated by mild inflows in SPDR Gold ETF holdings. Focus for the week will be on the US retail sales numbers. An above expected print would prompt a recovery in US Dollar which will be negative for precious metals and vice versa," said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.