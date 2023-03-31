Gold rates today near $2000 on soft US dollar. Will it climb to a new peak?3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Gold price may become highly bullish after breaching immediate hurdle placed at $2,000 levels, believe experts
Gold rates today: After hitting $2,000 per ounce levels on Thursday, gold price today in international spot market is close to $2,000 levels, which has fueled speculation about the yellow metal breaching its life-time high of $2,072 per ounce. On MCX, gold price opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹59,487 per 10 gm levels. Silver rate today opened at ₹72,000 per kg levels and went on to climb to intraday high of ₹72,094 per kg levels. In international market, yellow metal is quoting around $1,982 per ounce whereas white metal is quoting around $23.90 per ounce.
