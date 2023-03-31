Gold rates today near $2000 on soft US dollar. Will it climb to a new peak?

On whether gold price climb to a new high in current rally, Debajit Saha, lead analyst at Refinitiv Metals said, "The sudden rise in gold prices, primarily caused by the collapse of two regional banks in US, and followed by the crisis in a Swiss bank and the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the interest rate, has created a lot of speculation in market that gold may hit a new high in the current run. While the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out as extreme speculation is at place, but, fundamentally, it appears value investors would prefer to stay away and wait for prices to stabilise."