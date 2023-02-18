Gold rates today near five week low. Should you buy in this correction?
- Gold rates today are under pressure due to rising US dollar rates, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of US Fed rate hike concerns and slew of robust US economic data, gold prices witnessed sharp correction from its life-time highs of ₹58,847 per 10 gm levels on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On Friday last week, gold future contract for April 2023 on MCX finished lower on third week in a row. Yellow metal price on MCX ended at ₹56,255 per 10 gm, ₹525 lower from its last Friday close of ₹56,780 per 10 gm. In international market, spot gold price closed at $1,841 per ounce levels, logging $24 per ounce dip in the week gone by.
