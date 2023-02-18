Gold rates today near five week low. Should you buy in this correction?

On gold price outlook for near term, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The yellow metal breached the crucial support of ₹56,500 per 10 gm mark last week to edge lower and the path for the week ahead also looks slightly bumpy, where it is expected to hover in the range of ₹55,500 to ₹57,200 per 10 gm. Basically the movement of the greenback would define the direction of gold." Investment strategy in near term Advising 'buy on dips' strategy to gold investors, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "US dollar is in overbought condition and positive moves at dollar index seems limited. We witnessed this on Friday when the index came below 104, which triggered buying in gold. So, one should avoid taking any short position in gold and maintain buying on dips. Immediate support for gold rates today on MCX is placed at ₹55,500 whereas major support lies at around ₹54,800 per 10 gm levels. On higher side, immediate hurdle for the yellow metal lies at ₹56,800 whereas ₹57,100 to ₹57,200 zone would act as major upper hurdle. In international market, immediate support for gold is placed at $1,830 levels whereas major support is placed at $1,800 per ounce levels. On higher side, gold price is facing resistance at $1,890 levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}