Gold rates today near life-time peak. Silver price at 5-week high. Buy or sell?2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:37 AM IST
- Gold rate today has support placed at ₹57,650 per 10 gm levels, say commodity market experts
Gold rates today opened lower from its yesterday's close in both international and domestic market. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened at ₹57,955 per 10 gm, ₹343 below from its Wednesday close of ₹58,338 per 10 gm. However, despite sell off in morning deals, gold price in India is less than ₹1,000 per 10 gm away from its life time high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm.
