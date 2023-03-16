Gold rates today near life-time peak. Silver price at 5-week high. Buy or sell?

Gold, silver price target

Advising gold and silver investors to buy at current levels, Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Bank crisis in US has further worsened that has put equity, US dollar and other assets under pressure. Therefore gold and silver are expected to continue attracting appeal as investors haven in near term till US Fed's FOMC meeting outcome becomes public." He said that after Silicon Valley Bank crisis, we are coming across a big banking crisis in Switzerland in the form of Credit Suisse crisis.