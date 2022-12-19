Gold rates today near lowest in a week, down nearly ₹1,000 in 3 days2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 01:39 PM IST
- After rising above ₹55,000 levels last week, gold has seen profit-taking after central banks signalled more rate hikes in 2023
Gold rates in India remained steady today after some correction, mirroring a similar global trend. On MCX, gold futures were near one-week low of ₹54355 while silver edged up 0.23% to ₹67,808 per kg. Last week, gold had jumped above ₹55,000 before seeing some profit-taking after Fed signalled more rate hikes in 2023. In international markets, gold rates were flat near $1,791.56 per ounce while silver lost 0.4% to $23.12. A decline in dollar index supported gold while prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve next year capped gains.
