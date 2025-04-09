Gold rates today on an uptrend as Trump’s tariffs renew recession fear. Should you buy MCX gold in this rally?

Gold rate today: Following US President Donald Trump's tariff flair fueling the recession buzz, gold prices witnessed strong buying interest in the early morning session on Wednesday. MCX gold rate opened with an upside gap at ₹87,998 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹88,396 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell on Wednesday. In the international market, COMEX gold price extended its Tuesday's gains and quoted around $3,021 per ounce, while spot gold price quoted $3,008 per ounce.

Gold rate today: Recession fears in focus Speaking on the reasons fueling gold prices today, Anuj Gupta, Head—Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities, said, "Gold prices are on an uptrend today as the escalating trade war tension between the US and China has economic recession fears. As gold is considered a safe bet in economic uncertainty, people are betting high on the yellow metal.

Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said that gold prices are expected to remain in a bull trend. The weak US dollar rate is also supporting safe-haven demand for the precious yellow metal.

US Fed rate cut buzz Pointing towards the US Fed rate cut buzz, Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, said, “Despite falling for three consecutive sessions, gold remains bullish with trade tensions and the prospect of lower U.S. interest rates boosting its allure.”

"A solid breakout above $3,055 may open the doors back toward $3,100 and $3,130. Sustained weakness below $3,000 could see gold slip toward $2,950 and $2,930."

Trump's tariff Concerns over a global trade war since U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2 have raised fears of a recession and prompted investors to take refuge in safe-haven assets like gold.

A White House official said the US will impose a 104% tariff on China from 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Beijing did not lift its retaliatory tariffs on US goods by a noon Tuesday deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

