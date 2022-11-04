Gold rates today rise after falling to one-month lows, silver prices jump

Gold rates today rise after falling to one-month lows, silver prices jump2 min read . 01:23 PM IST
- Gold rates have been volatile this week in tandem with movement in US dollar
Gold rates in India edged higher after falling to one-month lows in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.55% to ₹50,462 per 10 gram while silver jumped 1% to ₹58,859 per kg. On Thursday, the yellow metal had touched a one-month low when it hit ₹50,000 levels.
In global markets, bullion rose 1% amid a slight pullback in the dollar. Spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,647.19 per ounce. A weaker US dollar makes gold more appealing for other currency holders. But for the week, the dollar index is poised for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month. Spot silver rose 1.4% to $19.74
On Wednesday the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell said that it was "very premature" to be thinking about pausing its rate hikes.
Traders will be watching US non-farm payrolls data, due later today, which could offer further cues on the Fed's rate-hike stance.
Analysts say that a strong payrolls data would reinforce Fed's higher terminal rate posture and keep gold undermined.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said: "Bullion prices ended lower on Thursday, with gold hitting a six-week low. On the other hand, silver prices rebounded to come off the day's lows. Sharp gains in the US dollar index and rising treasury yields, along with lower crude oil prices, exerted pressure on the precious metals.
“On Friday, the US economic calendar will reveal employment figures with the Nonfarm Payrolls October’s report. Investors will be eyeing the unemployment rate and salaries that could flash signals of weakening in the labor market."
Gold has support at $1624-1616, while resistance is at $1648-1658. Silver has support at $18.95-18.78, while resistance is at $19.58-19.72. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,020-49,850, while resistance is at ₹50,440, 51,610. Silver has support at ₹57,680-57,210, while resistance is at ₹58,780–59,210." (With Agency Inputs)
