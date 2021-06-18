Gold rates today rise after 1,500 fall in just one day, silver edges higher

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets after a steep fall in the previous session. Gold futures on MCX were up 0.33% to ₹47,112 per 10 gram, following a ₹1,500 plunge in the previous session. Silver futures were up 1% to ₹68,330 per kg after a ₹3,800 fall on Thursday. Prices of precious metals, including gold and silver, took a big knock after the US Federal Reserve's earlier-than-expected signal on rate hikes lifted US dollar.