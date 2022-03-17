Gold and silver prices rose today in domestic markets after the recent losses but still remained significantly off the last week's highs. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.8% to ₹51,581 per 10 gram while silver rates jumped 1.7% to ₹68,459 per kg. Last week, gold had jumped to ₹55,600 in domestic markets

In global markets, gold rates were flat today amid higher Treasury yields after Fed rate hike. Russia-Ukraine talks and strong equities also hurt bullion's appeal. Spot gold held steady at $1,929.57 per ounce. Overnight, the US central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 but gave an upbeat review of the world's number-one economy.

Apart from profit-taking, gold has has corrected sharply reflecting optimism in market on Russia-Ukraine talks and aggressive rate hike plans by Fed, say analysts.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.3% at $25.13 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.7% to $1,024.32.

“The key question for gold in times of geopolitical crises is always whether economic and financial market risks are on the rise or whether they are receding. For the moment, the gold market is reflecting the latter even though it is constantly assessing the situation, which remains highly in flux and highly uncertain," says Carsten Menke of Julius Baer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia resumed talks via video on Wednesday, with Zelenskyy adviser Mikhailo Podolyak saying Ukraine was demanding a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and legal security guarantees for Ukraine from several countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were becoming "more realistic" and Russia said proposals under discussion were "close to an agreement."

Meanwhile, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to 1,070.53 tonnes on Wednesday - its highest in one year. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.