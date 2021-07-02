Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets today amid flat global rates. On MCX, gold futures were trading 0.3% higher at ₹47,200 while silver edged up 0.3% to ₹69,335 per kg. Gold has been under pressure since US Fed last month signalled a earlier-than-expected timeline for rate increase. After a sharp correction last month, gold is down about ₹9,000 from last year's record highs of ₹56,200.

In global markets, gold rates were flat today as traders remained cautious ahead of US non-farm payrolls data set to be released later in the day. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,778.26 per ounce. Analysts say that the spread of the Delta covid variant is supporting gold at lower levels.

"Investors avoided big bets ahead of the release of critical U.S. employment data that could sway the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish stance on monetary policy. MCX Gold future has resumed slightly gapped higher at 47139, trading with positive momentum sustaining above the support of 15-SMA of hourly chart placed near 47040. The key resistance holds near 47335. Overall trend will be marginally bullish for the evening session," analysts at CapitalVia Investment Advisor said.

Many countries are rethinking their reopening plans on concerns over the spread of Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

On the other hand, a stronger US dollar is weighing on gold. The dollar index hovered near three-month highs, making gold expensive for other currency holders. US private payrolls and jobless claims data released earlier this week has shown strong momentum in labour market as the economy reopens.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $26.05 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.3% to $1,085.64.

"Gold traded choppy with a negative bias as a three-month high US greenback and a steady performance of risky assets continue to weigh on its safe-haven demand. Optimistic global economic sentiment and expectations over US central bank's actions too contributed weighed on the precious metal," said Hareesh V, Research Head Commodities at Geojit Financial Services.

"Initial trading bias is likely to be choppy inside $1800-1748 levels and breaking any of the sides would suggest a fresh direction for the day. Anyhow a close below $1745 is a short-term bearish signal," he added. (With Agency Inputs)

