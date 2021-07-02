Gold rates today rise but still down 9,000 from record highs, silver rates up

"Investors avoided big bets ahead of the release of critical U.S. employment data that could sway the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish stance on monetary policy. MCX Gold future has resumed slightly gapped higher at 47139, trading with positive momentum sustaining above the support of 15-SMA of hourly chart placed near 47040. The key resistance holds near 47335. Overall trend will be marginally bullish for the evening session," analysts at CapitalVia Investment Advisor said.