Gold rates today rise for second day in a row but down 3,500 from month highs

The Ukraine war and ensuing sanctions have pushed up commodity prices and inflation, resulting in faster monetary tightening from some central banks. The Federal Reserve’s more hawkish tone and higher U.S. bond yields are weighing on non-interest bearing bullion, say analysts, but it’s also benefiting from its appeal as a hedge against consumer-price gains. Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds are the highest in more than a year, initial data compiled by Bloomberg show.

