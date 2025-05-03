Gold rates today ₹6500 away from record high. Is it the right time to buy gold?

Gold rate today: Following easing tension in the US-China trade war and reduced safe-haven demand for the precious yellow metal, gold prices remained under pressure for the second straight week. MCX gold rate ended at ₹92,700 per 10 gm on Friday, logging ₹6,658 from the record high of ₹99,358 per 10 gm. However, MCX gold prices bounced back on the weekend session as the MCX gold rate finished close to ₹93,000 after hitting the weekly low of ₹92,055 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold price ended at $3,240.88 per ounce, while COMEX gold price finished at 3,257 per troy ounce.

According to commodity market experts, gold rates today are under pressure due to a strong rebound in the US dollar and easing tension in the US-China trade war. They said the US Dollar Index bounced back after hitting below 98 levels when reports of the White House slashing tariffs on China started surfacing. Such reports boosted US dollar sentiments, which worked as an impediment to skyrocketing gold prices.

Speaking on the reasons that fueled gold prices from the weekly lows, Jateen Trivedi, VP — Research for Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "On Friday, gold prices rebounded strongly after a minor gap-up opening, gaining ₹950 to trade at ₹93,325 on the MCX. Comex gold also found crucial support near $3,200, with sentiment stabilizing amid persistent ambiguity over US-led trade deals. The lack of clarity and shifting stances from the US on ongoing trade discussions have led market participants to unwind short positions in gold, providing fresh upside momentum. With trade talks showing little concrete progress, safe-haven interest is returning gradually."

Ease in US-China trade war Regarding the reasons that dragged gold rates from record highs, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "The primary driver of this correction is the signs of easing tensions between the US and China, which have reduced the safe-haven demand for gold. Progress in negotiations between the US and major economies such as Japan, South Korea, and India has further improved market sentiment while weighing on gold. Concurrently, the US dollar index has rebounded from a three-year low of 97.92, exerting additional pressure on gold prices."

"The Indian rupee has appreciated more than 1% during the week, briefly strengthening past 84 per US dollar. This recovery, driven by strong foreign portfolio inflows and dollar sales by exporters, has further weighed on domestic gold prices," Sugandha added.

Is it the right time to buy gold? Is it an opportunity for investors amid falling gold prices today? Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Despite recent declines, gold prices appear to be finding support near $3,200 per ounce and ₹91,700 per 10 gms. This support is underpinned by growing concerns over the US economy, which contracted by 0.3% in Q1 2025, a sharp contrast to the previous quarter's 2.4% growth. Additionally, the PCE price index for March remained flat, potentially opening the door for the Federal Reserve to consider rate cuts in its upcoming June and July meetings, which could act as a tailwind for gold."

On the critical pivot levels regarding MCX gold rates today, Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities said, "Volatility is expected to remain elevated, with gold prices likely to trade in a broad range of ₹92,000 to ₹94,500 per 10 gm in the near term."

Expecting support for gold prices at lower levels, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet said, "While US-China relations seem to be improving, lingering uncertainty around a comprehensive resolution suggests some continued safe-haven demand, especially in the near term. However, if trade optimism persists, the medium-term outlook for gold may face headwinds due to reduced risk premium."

Gold price today: Top triggers to look at On triggers that may dictate gold prices in the near term, Sugandha Sachdeva said, 'The movement of rupee against the dollar, coupled with economic numbers like ISM non-manufacturing PMI, the US Fed policy meeting would be important to watch out for as they will provide further cues for bullion prices. Also, any tariff negotiations between the US and other countries will trigger the gold price movement further. Given current market conditions, gold will likely remain in a consolidation phase, with near-term support at ₹91,700 and resistance around ₹96,500 per 10 gm."

Gold rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities According to the information available on the India Bullions Association (IBA), here is the list of gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian metro cities:

Gold rates in Delhi — ₹92,650/10 gm;

Gold rates in Mumbai — ₹92,810/10 gm;

Gold rates in Bengaluru — ₹92,890/10 gm;

Gold rates in Chennai — ₹93,080/10 gm; and

Gold rates in Kolkata — ₹92,690/10 gm.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.