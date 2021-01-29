Gold rates today struggle after 5-day fall, silver surges 2,200 in 2 days

The World Gold Council said on Thursday that global gold demand in 2020 fell to its lowest in 11 years. India's gold demand dropped by over a third in 2020 on the back of pandemic-induced lockdowns and lifetime high prices, but a rebound this year is most likely, as normalcy returns and steady course of reforms strengthen the industry, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). In August gold prices had hit a record high of ₹56,200 in India.